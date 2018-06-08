Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Uruguay have a good feeling ahead of World Cup, says Cavani

Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani believes Uruguay have grown as a team ahead of the World Cup campaign in Russia.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 18:48 IST
60
Cavani cropped
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani believes the "good feeling" from supporters can encourage the South American nation during the World Cup with Russia.

The two-time champions fell short of their objectives in Brazil four years ago, falling at the Round of 16 stage, but Cavani says the growth shown by Uruguay in the years since has led to optimism.

Uruguay finished second to Brazil in World Cup qualifying and beat Uzbekistan 3-0 in their warm-up clash on Thursday, taking place just one week before their opening game of Group A against Egypt.

Speaking after the win against Uzbekistan, Cavani said confidence is high as they prepare to make their way to Russia.

 

"I think all Uruguayans have a good feeling because we have grown as a team, and also because we have shown a lot as a team," the striker told reporters.

"People have recognised that over time. I think this good feeling is important because we can feel it from the pitch and sometimes that is what we need to give that little extra in certain moments."

Cavani started Uruguay's match in Montevideo on Thursday, where goals from Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Luis Suarez and Jose Maria Gimenez saw Oscar Tabarez's side ease to victory.

Uruguay have now won three games in a row heading into the World Cup and have lost just once in their previous nine matches.

La Celeste begin their World Cup campaign on June 15 against Egypt, tackling Saudi Arabia five days later before finishing Group A against hosts Russia.

 

