Van Dijk one of the world's best - Klaassen

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    19 Nov 2018, 19:27 IST
VirgilvanDijk - cropped
Virgil van Dijk and Davy Klaassen

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is among the best defenders in world, according to fellow Netherlands international Davy Klaassen.

Van Dijk is set to captain his country in their crunch Nations League clash against Germany on Monday, knowing a draw will be enough for the resurgent Oranje to top Group A1.

The 27-year-old has also worn the armband for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, having had a transformative effect on the Reds' backline since joining for £75million from Southampton in January.

"It is hard to mention one best defender in the world but he is one of the best," ex-Everton and current Werder Bremen midfielder Klaassen told Omnisport.

"He is in the top 10 for sure. He's so big and so good. I think he plays so well every week for Liverpool.

"With the national team he is the captain now, so he is really important for Holland."

Van Dijk and Liverpool fell at the final hurdle in the Champions League last season, going down 3-1 to Real Madrid in the final, and Klaassen thinks they could make another tilt for European club football's greatest prize.

"Last year they were close and nothing is impossible," he added, with the Premier League team's vital Group C showdown against Paris Saint-Germain to come next week in the French capital.

