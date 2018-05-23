Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Warriors' Iguodala ruled out for game four

    The Golden State Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala in game four against the Houston Rockets.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 05:48 IST
    98
    andre-iguodala-51617-usnews-getty-FTR
    Andre Iguodala

    Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala's status for game four took a negative turn.

    The Warriors guard was upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's matchup in the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets after being listed as doubtful with knee soreness on Monday.

    However, Steve Kerr announced Iguodala would miss game four.

    Iguodala appeared to injure his knee during game three on Sunday and was forced to leave the game midway through the fourth quarter.

    "I think he's OK there," Kerr said after the game, via SF Gate. "He got banged on the knee. I think it was like a knee-on-knee type of thing. He said he would be all right."

    Iguodala finished with 10 points on four-for-six shooting to go with three assists and three rebounds as the Warriors took a 2-1 series lead with a 126-85 rout of the Rockets.

    "When we're playing how we are supposed to play, Andre's right in the middle of it," Kerr said of Iguodala. "His defense and being smart, making good decisions. Andre is one of the guys who seems to set the tone for us, and I thought he did a great job of that tonight."

    Golden State lead 2-1 in the series and will look to extend their advantage when they host Houston in game four on Tuesday.

