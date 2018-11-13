×
WATCH: Rooney looking sharp in England training return

13 Nov 2018, 04:07 IST
wayne rooney - cropped
Wayne Rooney in England training

Questions over whether Wayne Rooney deserves to be back in the England squad might just have been answered by the veteran himself.

Rooney, who is in line to win his 120th and final international cap in Thursday's friendly match with the United States at Wembley, was looking sharp during a training session at St. George's Park on Monday.

Not long after arriving back in England from Washington, the former Manchester United captain met up with his international team-mates at the Football Association base, some of whom were only children when Rooney made his international debut in 2003.

Out on the training pitches, the 33-year-old was seen bending home a fine finish that highlights the quality he has shown throughout 2018 in MLS, which saw him come second to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the running for the league's Newcomer of the Year award.

It was perhaps a timely reminder to some critics who believe Rooney should not be handed a final England appearance simply for old time's sake, and that he should earn the right to play again at Wembley.

Regardless of the general consensus, wife Coleen certainly thinks England's leading goalscorer deserves his moment, writing on Twitter: "Can't believe how much negativity there is going around...

"Let's celebrate each other's achievements... A record was broken for the country after 50 years surely that deserves some sort of recognition."

