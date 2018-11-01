×
Winger Angel Di Maria signs new PSG contract until 2021

Associated Press
NEWS
News
27   //    01 Nov 2018, 00:31 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — Angel Di Maria has signed a new two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, tying him to the French champion until 2021.

The 30-year-old Argentina winger has made a strong start to the season, scoring seven goals in 14 games overall for the runaway league leader.

Last week he rescued PSG with an injury-time equalizer in a 2-2 home draw with Napoli in the Champions League . He then set up Kylian Mbappe's goal with a threaded pass behind the defense in a 2-0 win away to Marseille on Sunday.

Di Maria scored 21 goals last season but fell out of favor at times with PSG's former manager Unai Emery, who benched him for a Champions League last-16 match at Real Madrid in February.

The former Real Madrid star is now a key player in new coach Thomas Tuchel's side, which has won its first 11 league games.

Di Maria has scored 57 goals in 149 games since joining PSG three years ago, after an unhappy spell in the Premier League with Manchester United.

