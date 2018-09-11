Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World's best Ronaldo can make difference for Juventus - Matuidi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
272   //    11 Sep 2018, 16:43 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world and will make the difference for Juventus in the Champions League, says Blaise Matuidi.

Ronaldo, yet to score for Juventus, helped Real Madrid win the Champions League in four of the last five years, including defeating Juve in the 2017 final in Cardiff, when he struck a brace.

Juve also lost in the final to Barcelona in 2015, with Matuidi backing Ronaldo to help the Serie A champions as they bid to collect a first European title since 1996.

"Ronaldo has something different, we are talking about a player who has won five Ballons d'Or," Matuidi said to Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We can say that he is the best in the world and we can only be happy to have him with us.

"For sure his experience is one of winning a lot, especially in the Champions League.

"It will help us in the crucial moments of the season. We will see it at work, this time on our side."

Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford on October 23, but he will have to share the spotlight with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

As reports continue to speculate about Pogba's relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho, the World Cup winner has been linked with a return to Juventus, with Barcelona also said to be interested.

"We've been joking with Paul," Matuidi said of his France team-mate. "We’ve arranged to meet on the pitch in Manchester.

"Our group is hard, not just because of Manchester United, but also Valencia.

"They will be good matches though, we're prepared, we've been working hard in training to give it our all in the league and the Champions League.

“We have a very strong squad, with a lot of players who can express themselves over the season."

