Zorc expects long Dortmund stay for Sancho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30 Oct 2018, 14:59 IST
jadonsancho - cropped
Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc is confident the Bundesliga giants can hold onto Jadon Sancho despite growing interest in the England international.

Sancho has started the 2018-19 campaign in fine form as Dortmund have pushed two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, the 18-year-old scoring four goals and providing six assists.

He has impressed in Europe too, with his first Champions League goal coming in the 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid last week.

Gareth Southgate rewarded the teenager with an England call-up for the Nations League clashes with Croatia and Spain, Sancho stepping off the bench in Zagreb to win his first cap.

Sancho has been lauded across Europe but Zorc expects the forward to continue to excite fans at Signal Iduna Park for a long time to come.

"I'm pretty sure Jadon will be playing with us for some time," he said, as quoted by Bild.

Sancho only recently agreed a new contract until 2022, and he appears in no rush to seek pastures new.

"You can see that right now, I play a lot here," he said. "This is important for young players to develop. 

"You never know what will happen in the future, but I'm really happy right now."

Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
