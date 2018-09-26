Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
A Dahl's house: Dahl homers, Rox take 2nd wild-card spot

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    26 Sep 2018, 09:59 IST
AP Image

DENVER (AP) — David Dahl homered for a second straight night, a three-run shot in the third, and the Colorado Rockies vaulted into the final NL wild-card spot by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-3 on Tuesday night.

The Rockies' fifth straight win moved them a half-game in front of St. Louis for the second wild-card after the Cardinals lost 12-4 to Milwaukee. Colorado trailed the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers by 1½ games entering the night and still has a chance to win its first division title. The Rockies have five games remaining.

Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 17 straight games with two hits, and pinch-hitter Carlos Gonzalez added a two-run double. The Rockies scored eight of their 10 runs with two outs.

The game-changing hit was delivered by Dahl, who lined a fastball from Vince Velasquez (9-12) to left for his 12th homer — nearly to the same spot where Dahl hit a two-run homer the previous night. Dahl also added a run-scoring single as part of a 3-for-5, 4 RBIs evening.

Reliever Chad Bettis returned to his starter's role for a night and went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run. The Rockies used seven relievers, with DJ Johnson (1-0) getting one out in the third to earn his first big league win.

Odubel Herrera gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead with an RBI bloop single in the third. The rest of his night wasn't as smooth: Herrera didn't exactly hustle out of the batter's box on a double play in the first and dropped a fly ball in right during the second. He was taken out as part of a switch in the fifth.

Velasquez gave up six runs in 3 2/3 innings and dropped to 0-3 with a 10.70 ERA in September.

At 78-79, the Phillies dipped below .500 for the first time since early April.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: OF Aaron Altherr tore a torn ligament on his right big toe when he crashed into the fence while trying to catch Dahl's homer on Monday.

CARDS ON THE TABLE

Usually, Rockies outfielder Matt Holliday would be pulling for St. Louis. After all, he spent eight years with the organization and won a World Series title.

Just not now, with the Rockies trying to hold off the Cardinals.

"I'm not really hoping they win too many games down the stretch," Holliday cracked.

DIAMONDBACKS SPIRIT

Rockies manager Bud Black has no issues with the Diamondbacks resting players during their series against the Dodgers. Black said Arizona manager Torey Lovullo called him to stress that the Diamondbacks were doing, "everything in their power to win games," Black said.

"Total trust in what he's doing," Black added. "I have no problem."

UP NEXT

The Rockies will send RHP German Marquez (13-10, 3.91 ERA) and his blazing fastball to the mound Wednesday night for the third game of a four-game series against the Phillies. Marquez has 210 strikeouts this season and is four away from tying the Rockies record set by Ubaldo Jimenez in 2010. The Phillies will throw RHP Nick Pivetta (7-13, 4.58).

