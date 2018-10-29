'A dream come true' - Red Sox's Pearce reflects on MVP award

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 29 Oct 2018, 16:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

World Series MVP Steve Pearce

Veteran first baseman Steve Pearce said it was a "dream come true" to be named the 2018 World Series MVP after he helped the Boston Red Sox secure MLB's biggest prize at Dodger Stadium.

Pearce joined the Red Sox in June after he was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays having only just recovered from an oblique injury.

Four months later, the much-travelled 35-year-old blasted two home runs in a 5-1 victory which gave Boston a 4-1 triumph in the World Series and a fourth MLB title in the last 15 seasons.

Pearce drove in seven runs in the final two games of the series and also went four for eight with three home runs and four runs scored in games four and five.

"You know, baseball is a funny game," said Pearce. "You never know where the game will take you. And I've gone through a lot in my life or in my career to be here, and I couldn't be more thankful.

"This has been a lifelong journey. And to be here right now is a dream come true."

Pitcher David Price also played a starring role in the series-clinching win, yielding only one run and three hits from seven innings.

"I am 33 years old now," said Price.

"Last time I was in this type of situation was when I was 23. A lot of things have changed since then. To be able to come out on top and to be able to contribute in October, that's why I play the game."