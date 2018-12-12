×
Blue Jays release five-time All-Star Tulowitzki

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    12 Dec 2018, 02:55 IST
TroyTulowitzki - Cropped
Toronto Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki

The Toronto Blue Jays have released five-time MLB All-Star Troy Tulowitzki, it was announced on Tuesday.

Tulowitzki – who missed the 2018 season due to ankle and foot injuries –  had two years and $38million remaining on his contract.

The 34-year-old shortstop's tenure with the Blue Jays has been marred by injuries as he played a total of 238 games since arriving in 2015.

Tulowitzki batted .250 with 36 home runs and 122 RBIs in those games.

"Through many conversations with Troy and his representative Paul Cohen, and with consideration to what is in the best interest of both sides, we made the decision to release Troy today," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said via Sportsnet.

Tulowitzki – a two-time Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award winner – was drafted seventh overall by the Colorado Rockies in 2005.

He made his debut with Colorado in 2006, and was a five-time All-Star for the Rockies before being traded to the Blue Jays in 2015.

This move theoretically clears space for Blue Jays top prospect Bo Bichette in Toronto's line-up.

Bichette, 20, is the 11th-ranked prospect in all of baseball, though he has yet to play above Double-A.

Omnisport
NEWS
