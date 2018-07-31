Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cardinals deal Pham to Rays as trading deadline arrives

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    31 Jul 2018, 21:52 IST
AP Image

The St. Louis Cardinals have traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Tampa Bay Rays for three minor league players, outfielder Justin Williams, left-handed pitcher Genesis Cabrera and right-handed pitcher Roel Ramirez.

The Rays also received international cap space in the four-player trade announced Tuesday, baseball's deadline for trades without waivers.

There had already been a flurry of moves this week, including closers Roberto Osuna (to Houston) and Ken Giles (to Toronto) switching teams, Seattle picking up Adam Warren and Zach Duke, Lance Lynn joining the New York Yankees, Adam Duvall moving to Atlanta and Ian Kinsler added to the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old Pham has been a member of the Cardinals organization since being drafted in 2006. He was batting .248 this season with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs as St. Louis opened the day seven games out of the NL Central lead during a season in which the team has already fired manager Mike Matheny.

Williams, 22, is a left-handed hitting outfielder who was batting .258 for the Durham Bulls (AAA). Cabrera, 21, is 7-6 mark with a 4.12 ERA in 21 games for Montgomery of the Southern League (AA) and Ramirez, 23, was 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 26 games as a reliever for the Montgomery Biscuits.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Mikolas improves to 5-0, Pham homers as Cards top Padres 2-1
RELATED STORY
DeJong, Molina lead Cardinals to a 5-2 win over Cubs
RELATED STORY
Suarez homers again to power Reds to 7-3 win over Cardinals
RELATED STORY
Trade-bait Jones shines as Orioles beat Archer, Rays 15-5
RELATED STORY
Would the Washington Nationals Consider Trading Bryce...
RELATED STORY
Cardinals win in interim manager Shildt's debut
RELATED STORY
Carpenter leads Cardinals past Phillies 7-6
RELATED STORY
Sandoval's 5 RBIs send Giants past Cardinals 13-8
RELATED STORY
Molina, Munoz HRs help Cardinals beat D-backs 8-4
RELATED STORY
Foltynewicz helps Braves sweep Cardinals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us