Cardinals dismiss Matheny, name Shildt interim manager

15 Jul 2018

Mike Matheny

Mike Matheny is no longer the manager of the St Louis Cardinals.

St Louis announced on Saturday they had dismissed Matheny. Mike Shildt will serve as the team's interim manager.

The Cardinals are in third place of the National League Central with a 47-46 record. They have dropped their last three games, including an 8-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Matheny's final game with St Louis.

"These decisions are never easy, but we felt that a change in leadership was necessary as the team prepares to enter into the second half of the season," Cardinals president John Mozeliak said in a statement.

Matheny finished his time as the Cardinals manager with a 591-473 record.

The Cardinals hired Matheny in November 2011 to replace Tony La Russa. St Louis made the postseason in Matheny's first four seasons, including a World Series trip in 2013.

But, the Cardinals registered a 169-155 record over the last two seasons and missed the playoffs both years.

Matheny played with the Cardinals from 2000-04. He won four Gold Glove awards behind the plate during his 13-year playing career.

The Cardinals also announced they fired assistant coaches John Mabry and Bill Mueller.