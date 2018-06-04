Cubs sweep four-game series from Mets in New York for first time since 1991
Sunday's shut-out MLB win saw the Chicago Cubs sweep the Mets in New York for the first time since 1991.
The Chicago Cubs are no strangers to long droughts and they snapped another one against the New York Mets via a 2-0 victory.
The four-game sweep was made complete with seven shut-out innings from Jon Lester, who also struck out seven batters while improving to 6-2 this season.
The Cubs have now won seven of their last eight games and four in a row to move within two games of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League (NL) Central.
Chicago are also second in MLB with a plus-93 run differential.
Javier Baez broke a seventh-inning tie by stealing home. It was his eighth stolen base of the season.
WACHA BLANKS PIRATES
St Louis Cardinals starter Michael Wacha took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, ultimately tossing eight shut-out innings in a 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wacha walked two and struck out eight while allowing just one hit to lead off the ninth. He improved to 7-1 with the victory.
Eddie Rosario became the first Minnesota Twins hitter to collect multiple three-home run games in a 7-5 win over the Cleveland Indians. Rosario, who now has 13 home runs this season, capped the game with a walk-off home run.
ROUGH OUTING FOR ODOR
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor went 0 for four with a strikeout in a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The 24-year-old slugger lowered his average to .211 after batting just .204 last season.
CULBERSON HITS WALK-OFF HOMER
A walk-off home run helped the Atlanta Braves earn a 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals. Charlie Culberson has eight career home runs. Four of them have been of the walk-off variety.
.@cculberson16 hits one type of homer and it’s a #walkoff. pic.twitter.com/H7J9UWA0WW— MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2018
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 Detroit Tigers
Atlanta Braves 4-2 Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs 2-0 New York Mets
Chicago White Sox 6-1 Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins 7-5 Cleveland Indians
St Louis Cardinals 5-0 Pittsburgh Pirates
Oakland Athletics 5-1 Kansas City Royals
San Francisco Giants 6-1 Philadelphia Phillies
Los Angeles Dodgers 10-7 Colorado Rockies
Seattle Mariners 2-1 Tampa Bay Rays
Los Angeles Angels 3-1 Texas Rangers
Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 Miami Marlins
San Diego Padres 6-3 Cincinnati Reds
Boston Red Sox 9-3 Houston Astros
Baltimore Orioles-New York Yankees (postponed)
DIAMONDBACKS AT GIANTS
Both teams have rediscovered form in recent games, but the NL West has been a bit mediocre this season. Arizona will send Zack Godley (5-4, 4.38 ERA) to the mound. After a hot start, Godley has just one win since the end of April. The Diamondbacks lead the division, but every team are within six games of the top spot.