Cubs sweep four-game series from Mets in New York for first time since 1991

Sunday's shut-out MLB win saw the Chicago Cubs sweep the Mets in New York for the first time since 1991.

Omnisport NEWS News 04 Jun 2018, 09:40 IST 2 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

MLB franchise the Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are no strangers to long droughts and they snapped another one against the New York Mets via a 2-0 victory.

Sunday's shut-out MLB win saw the Cubs sweep the Mets in New York for the first time since 1991.

The four-game sweep was made complete with seven shut-out innings from Jon Lester, who also struck out seven batters while improving to 6-2 this season.

The Cubs have now won seven of their last eight games and four in a row to move within two games of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League (NL) Central.

Chicago are also second in MLB with a plus-93 run differential.

Javier Baez broke a seventh-inning tie by stealing home. It was his eighth stolen base of the season.

WACHA BLANKS PIRATES

St Louis Cardinals starter Michael Wacha took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, ultimately tossing eight shut-out innings in a 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wacha walked two and struck out eight while allowing just one hit to lead off the ninth. He improved to 7-1 with the victory.

Eddie Rosario became the first Minnesota Twins hitter to collect multiple three-home run games in a 7-5 win over the Cleveland Indians. Rosario, who now has 13 home runs this season, capped the game with a walk-off home run.

ROUGH OUTING FOR ODOR

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor went 0 for four with a strikeout in a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The 24-year-old slugger lowered his average to .211 after batting just .204 last season.

CULBERSON HITS WALK-OFF HOMER

A walk-off home run helped the Atlanta Braves earn a 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals. Charlie Culberson has eight career home runs. Four of them have been of the walk-off variety.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 Detroit Tigers

Atlanta Braves 4-2 Washington Nationals

Chicago Cubs 2-0 New York Mets

Chicago White Sox 6-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins 7-5 Cleveland Indians

St Louis Cardinals 5-0 Pittsburgh Pirates

Oakland Athletics 5-1 Kansas City Royals

San Francisco Giants 6-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers 10-7 Colorado Rockies

Seattle Mariners 2-1 Tampa Bay Rays

Los Angeles Angels 3-1 Texas Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 Miami Marlins

San Diego Padres 6-3 Cincinnati Reds

Boston Red Sox 9-3 Houston Astros

Baltimore Orioles-New York Yankees (postponed)

DIAMONDBACKS AT GIANTS

Both teams have rediscovered form in recent games, but the NL West has been a bit mediocre this season. Arizona will send Zack Godley (5-4, 4.38 ERA) to the mound. After a hot start, Godley has just one win since the end of April. The Diamondbacks lead the division, but every team are within six games of the top spot.