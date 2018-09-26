Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mets activate Wright off DL for final homestand of season

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    26 Sep 2018, 03:49 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — David Wright has been reinstated from the disabled list and added to the New York Mets' active roster for the first time since June 3, 2016.

After a long road back from a string of injuries, the 35-year-old team captain will be eligible off the bench Tuesday night against NL East champion Atlanta — if the game is played. Heavy rain has been falling throughout the day in New York, and the tarp is covering the infield at Citi Field.

Assistant general manager John Ricco says it's unlikely Wright will play during the three-game series because the Braves are trying to earn home-field advantage in the Division Series, and the Mets don't want to compromise the integrity of the pennant race.

It's possible Wright could pinch-hit if the score is lopsided.

Wright is scheduled to start at third base in his farewell game Saturday night against last-place Miami. He hasn't played in the majors since May 27, 2016, due to neck, back and shoulder injuries that required surgery.

Unable to get healthy enough to resume his career in earnest, Wright said he expects this weekend to be his last big league appearance.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Conforto's bases-loaded triple helps Mets beat Nationals 8-6
RELATED STORY
Frazier hits walk-off homer, Mets win 2 over Marlins
RELATED STORY
Nimmo's pinch-hit HR rallies Mets past LAD; deGrom gets ND
RELATED STORY
Mets: Wright up to Triple-A, but MLB game soon unlikely
RELATED STORY
Mets 3B David Wright set for simulated game in comeback try
RELATED STORY
Mets put Familia on DL, scratch Syndergaard vs Yankees
RELATED STORY
Jay Bruce reinstated from DL, will audition at 1B for Mets
RELATED STORY
Plawecki's slam helps power Mets to 16-5 rout of Orioles
RELATED STORY
Wright rejoins Mets, hopes to get back on field in September
RELATED STORY
Lugo, Frazier help Mets stop skid with 2-0 win over Yankees
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us