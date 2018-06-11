Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mets release first baseman Gonzalez, recall Smith

Adrian Gonzalez was released by the New York Mets, with Dominic Smith promoted.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 10:46 IST
7
Gonzalez-Adrian-USNews-061118-ftr-getty
Adrian Gonzalez

The New York Mets released starting first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and recalled one of their top prospects.

New York announced on Sunday they had cut Gonzalez. The team will promote Dominic Smith to fill Gonzalez's spot on the active roster.

The Mets signed Gonzalez to a one-year contract in January. He batted .241 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 53 games this season.

Gonzalez, who has also played for the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, has hit .287 with 317 home runs and made five All-Star teams in his 15-year MLB career. 

The Mets selected Smith with the 11th overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft and he made his major league debut in August 2017. Smith registered a .198 batting average and hit nine home runs in 49 games last season.  

Smith has spent most of 2018 with New York's Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas, registering a .262 batting average and .346 on-base percentage. Smith did appear in two games for the Mets in mid-May.

The Mets currently hold a 28-34 record in 2018. They snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the Yankees on Sunday.

