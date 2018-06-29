Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Red Sox get veteran Steve Pearce from Blue Jays

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    29 Jun 2018, 10:08 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox acquired veteran first baseman/outfielder Steve Pearce in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

Dave Dombrowski, the Red Sox president of baseball operations, announced the deal after Boston's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Dombrowski said the Red Sox are getting Pearce and cash considerations from Toronto in exchange for minor league infielder Santiago Espinal.

Pearce, 35, has hit .291 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 26 games for Toronto this season. Pearce has a career average of .255 and 83 career home runs and 268 RBIs. Boston manager Alex Cora said the Red Sox are adding a strong batter they can use against left-handed pitching.

"It's one more weapon that we have. We got better tonight," Cora said. "It's good to have him."

Pearce could join the Red Sox this weekend in New York when they face the division-rival Yankees.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Major League Baseball
Red Sox acquire Pearce from Blue Jays
Benintendi, Martinez carry Red Sox past Blue Jays, 8-3
Martinez homers, has 3 RBIs as Red Sox beat Blue Jays 5-3
Leon (HR, 2 2B) leads Red Sox to 8-3 win over Blue Jays
Price snaps 3-start losing streak as Red Sox beat Jays 5-2
Blue Jays snap road losing streak, beat Angels 4-1
Maile hits game-winning HR in 12th, Jays beat Red Sox 5-3
Solid outing by Heaney leads Angels past Blue Jays 2-1
Bregman's 2-run shot gives Houston 7-6 win over Blue Jays
Camargo hits first career grand slam, Braves rout Jays 11-4
