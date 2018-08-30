Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Red Sox starter Price leaves after line drive hits left hand

Associated Press
NEWS
News
77   //    30 Aug 2018, 06:19 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox starter David Price has left the game against Miami in the top of the fourth inning with a bruised left wrist after taking a line drive back to mound to end the previous inning.

Price, who had been Boston's best pitcher since the All-Star break, was hit by the liner from Miami's Austin Dean. The lefty tried to depend himself, raising his arms quickly in self-defense. He scrambled after the ball to the right side of the mound, but ended up covering first when first baseman Steve Pearce picked it up and tossed it over to him for the final out of the top of the third.

The team announced the injury before the next inning started.

Three innings later, they said "X-Rays were negative and further testing would be done as needed."

When the play was over, Price looked at his hand as he walked to the dugout and headed straight down the dugout steps into the clubhouse. He was followed by a team trainer, pitching coach Dana LeVangie and manager Alex Cora.

When the top of the fourth started, Hector Velazquez replace Price. AL East-leading Boston, which owns the majors' best record, is already minus ace lefty Chris Sale, who has missed all but one start the last month with mild left shoulder inflammation.

Price had gone 4-0 with a 1.09 ERA in six starts since the break.

The Marlins led the Red Sox 3-2 after three innings. Price was charged with all the runs and five hits, striking out three without walking a batter.

