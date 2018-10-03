Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rockies, Cubs tied at 1 after 10 in NL wild-card game

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    03 Oct 2018, 09:32 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — The National League wild-card game between the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs is tied at 1 in extra innings.

Javier Baez hit a tying double for the Cubs off reliever Adam Ottavino in the eighth inning Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. Neither team scored in the ninth or 10th.

Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland pitched four-hit ball over 6 2/3 scoreless innings on short rest in his playoff debut. Nolan Arenado had a sacrifice fly in the first against Jon Lester, who gave up four hits in six innings.

Cole Hamels, normally a starter, is on in relief for Chicago in the 11th.

The winner heads to Milwaukee to open a best-of-five Division Series against the NL Central champion Brewers on Thursday.

It's the third time a wild-card game has gone to extra innings, and the home team won the previous two. Kansas City beat Oakland in 12 innings in the 2014 AL wild-card game, and Toronto defeated Baltimore in 11 innings to take the 2016 AL wild-card game.

