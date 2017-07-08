Ervine settles rain-affected ODI to set up decider

Sri Lanka were frustrated by the rain in Hambantota, where Craig Ervine brought Zimbabwe level in the five-match ODI series.

by Omnisport News 08 Jul 2017, 20:06 IST

Zimbabwe batsman Sean Ervine

Craig Ervine smashed an unbeaten half-century to secure a four-wicket Duckworth-Lewis victory for Zimbabwe and set up a one-day international series decider against Sri Lanka despite another century from Niroshan Dickwella.

Dickwella (116) scored his second consecutive hundred and Danushka Gunathilaka made 87 as the pair became the first openers to compile back-to-back double-century stands in an ODI.

Sri Lanka's total of 300-6 in Hambantota on Saturday looked to be enough to give them an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, but Zimbabwe were set a revised target of 219 off 31 overs following an interruption due to rain.

The tourists resumed on 139-3 needing 80 from 10 overs and Ervine blasted 69 not out from only 55 deliveries to get them home with 10 balls to spare and square the series at 2-2 with one game to come in Hambantota on Monday.

Zimbabwe won the 4th ODI by 4 wickets and level the series 2-2! ZIM 219/6 (29.2 Ovs) Ervine 69*, Hasaranga 3/40 #SLvZIM pic.twitter.com/kHIyIsQyqj — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) July 8, 2017

Dickwella made his maiden ODI ton at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium on Thursday and piled on the runs again with Gunathilaka at the same venue two days later.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dickwella struck Christopher Mpofu for two boundaries in as many balls after a watchful start and Gunathilaka, a centurion for the hosts in their victory in the third ODI, took advantage of being put down by Graeme Cremer on 44.

Dickwella struck eight boundaries in a magnificent 118-ball knock, while Gunathilaka raised the tempo and struck seven fours in another high quality innings before Malcolm Waller trapped him leg before in the 36th over.

Both Gunathilaka and Dickwella offered chances before they were dismissed, the latter becoming only the eighth Sri Lankan to score back-to-back ODI centuries when he reached the landmark from only 99 balls.

Waller also got rid of the centurion and although captain Angelo Mathews, coming in at number three, chipped in with 42, Sri Lanka lost momentum late in their innings.

Solomon Mire made a quickfire 43 before becoming one of three of Wanindu Hasaranga's (3-40) victims and Zimbabwe's chances of pulling off a win looked slim when they were reduced to 128-3 after 18 overs.

The weather came to their rescue, though, and Ervine proved to be the match-winner, striking Asela Gunaratne for a straight six and hitting eight fours to keep the series alive.