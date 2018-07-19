Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Alisson thanks Roma fans ahead of rumoured Liverpool switch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.27K   //    19 Jul 2018, 00:54 IST
Alisson - cropped
Roma goalkeeper Alisson.

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson publicly thanked Roma fans ahead of what is expected to be a world-record transfer to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old flew out of the Italian capital on Wednesday as he closes in on a widely anticipated move to Anfield for a reported £67million.

That would almost double the £35m that took Ederson from Benfica to Manchester City last year in what was then the highest fee ever paid, in sterling, for a goalkeeper.

Liverpool's eagerness to find a replacement for the much-maligned Loris Karius appears to have forced them into the big-money move, although reports suggest personal terms are yet to be agreed.

However, Alisson seemed to confirm the impending switch when approached by reporters prior to boarding his flight in Rome.

"I want to say thanks to AS Roma fans," he said in response to questions over his future.

Alisson made 49 club appearances in all competitions last season as Roma reached the Champions League semi-finals, before losing out to Liverpool.

He took over between the posts at Stadio Olimpico following Wojciech Szczesny's departure to Juventus and went on to keep three clean sheets in five matches at the World Cup after being installed as Brazil's first-choice by Tite.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Liverpool's well-documented goalkeeping woes as Reds make...
RELATED STORY
Monchi issues plea to Roma fans ahead of Liverpool visit
RELATED STORY
Roma haven't received offers for Alisson - Monchi
RELATED STORY
3 stats that show the brilliance of Liverpool target...
RELATED STORY
Roma have received 'no calls' over Alisson or Manolas,...
RELATED STORY
In-demand Alisson hints at Roma stay
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Club progress on Fekir deal,...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Monchi's Alisson warning, Reds...
RELATED STORY
Salah is feared like Messi – Alisson
RELATED STORY
5 Goalkeepers Liverpool Should Buy to Replace Loris Karius
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us