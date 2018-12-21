×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ancelotti expecting a quiet January at Napoli

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    21 Dec 2018, 19:00 IST
CarloAncelotti - Cropped
Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti does not foresee any movement in or out of Napoli when the transfer window opens in January.

Napoli are second in Serie A, but they remain eight points behind Juventus, and Ancelotti has already outlined his intention to attack the Europa League after the side tumbled out of the Champions League.

There have been reports of some potential transfers, with France's World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard linked, but Ancelotti is happy with his squad as it is.

Asked of any plans for January deals, the coach told a news conference: "No, to be honest. Unless they are joking with me, I can tell you this now.

"The squad satisfies me. An extra arrival would cause some problems in the management, while a departure would see a decrease in quality of the team.

"There will not be a sale unless someone is chained to Castel Volturno [the training ground], desperate to leave. Until now, they all seem to be happy."

Responding to questions on Pavard specifically, Ancelotti added: "We cannot talk about Pavard right now.

"It would show a lack of respect for [Elseid] Hysaj, [Kevin] Malcuit and [Nikola] Maksimovic, who have played in that position and who I am very happy with."

Omnisport
NEWS
Ancelotti: Napoli call was unexpected
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti making all the right moves at Napoli
RELATED STORY
Napoli will not sack 'big signing' Ancelotti if they miss...
RELATED STORY
Report: Maurizio Sarri wants to reunite with Napoli star...
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti restoring pride to Napoli in Europe
RELATED STORY
Napoli boss Ancelotti takes aim at Red Star time wasting
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti: Napoli a******* if they don't reach Champions...
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti questions Napoli attitude after Samp reverse
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti 'worthy of reputation' as Napoli beats Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Napoli needs evolution not revolution under Ancelotti
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us