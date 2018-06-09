Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

At World Cup, Russian billionaire Agalarov remembers Trump

At World Cup, Russian billionaire Agalarov remembers Trump

Associated Press
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 20:06 IST
37
AP Image

KRASNOGORSK, Russia (AP) — Ahead of the World Cup, Russian billionaire Aras Agalarov is reminiscing about his time with Donald Trump.

Agalarov was at Saturday's opening of a World Cup broadcast center at his Crocus exhibition venue near Moscow, where Trump staged the Miss Universe beauty contest in 2013.

"I just want to remind you that before this there was a significant event at Crocus," Agalarov said. "There was Miss Universe under the management of Mr. Trump, who is now the president of the United States of America."

Speaking alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Agalarov joked "I reckon that Mr. President (Infantino) also has the potential to be president of some country."

Agalarov's ties to Trump have come under scrutiny in the U.S. amid investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Agalarov is a construction baron often likened to a Russian Trump. His son Emin is a famous pop singer who featured Trump in one of his videos, made around the time of the Miss Universe pageant.

After the contest was over, Trump tweeted to Aras Agalarov that "TRUMP-TOWER MOSCOW is next." No tower has been built.

Emails published in December 2017 by Donald Trump Jr. describe how an associate of Emin Agalarov, the British music publicist Rob Goldstone, wrote to Trump Jr. in 2016 offering material which would supposedly "incriminate" 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Neither Agalarov is under United States sanctions which have been imposed on some leading Russian officials and business figures in recent years over the 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and other matters.

The older Agalarov was included on a January list made by the U.S. Treasury of "oligarchs" who could be potential targets for future sanctions. That list was simply based on a Forbes magazine list of billionaires, rather than any deeper political analysis.

Dining Russian-style at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo and the most fantastic hairdos seen at a World Cup
RELATED STORY
Sochi's empty stadium reflects Russian sports struggles
RELATED STORY
Russian hooligans in World Cup crackdown after 2016 rampage
RELATED STORY
Top 5 surprise teams at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Putin's World Cup a prestige boost for sanctions-hit host
RELATED STORY
Top 5 debutants at the 2018 Football World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 Barcelona players who can dominate the...
RELATED STORY
5 hypothetical situations if Donald Trump was the...
RELATED STORY
Trump makes appeal for 2026 World Cup in North America
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Today IND KEN 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT LAT AZE
1 - 3
Tomorrow SEN KOR 06:30 PM
12 Jun BEL COS 12:15 AM
12 Jun BEL COS 12:15 AM
12 Jun JAP PAR 06:35 PM
12 Jun JAP PAR 06:35 PM
12 Jun POL LIT 09:30 PM
12 Jun POL LIT 09:30 PM
FIFA World Cup 2018
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us