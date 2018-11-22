×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Aubameyang 'trying to get fit' for Bournemouth clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    22 Nov 2018, 04:37 IST
pierre emerick aubameyang - cropped
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is "trying to get fit" ahead of Arsenal's trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Arsenal have something of an attacking injury crisis with Danny Welbeck sidelined long-term with a broken ankle that required surgery.

Neither Aubameyang nor strike partner Alexandre Lacazette featured for their countries during the international break due to injury.

Lacazette, who did not go to the World Cup, was called up by France but could not take his place in the squad due to a knock.

But the Gabon forward has assured supporters he is doing everything he can to be available to Unai Emery for Sunday's game at Vitality Stadium.

"Trying to get fit ASAP," Aubameyang posted on Twitter alongside a photograph of him in training for Arsenal.

Aubameyang has been one of Arsenal's star performers in the Premier League this season, earning October's Player of the Month award.

The 29-year-old has scored nine goals in all competitions this season with his seven strikes leading the scoring charts for Arsenal in the league.

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League, three points behind rivals Tottenham - who they face in both the league and EFL Cup next month - in the race for Champions League qualification.

Emery's men won 11 games in all competitions following defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea at the start of his reign, but have since won one of their past five games.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Aubameyang back for Arsenal's clash with Fulham
RELATED STORY
Arsenal cannot afford any more injuries to squad
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang ends Arsenal's three-year wait for Player of...
RELATED STORY
4 impressive Premier League duos at the moment
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang-Lacazette partnership possible for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 things Arsenal need to do to get back on top
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal vs West Ham United:...
RELATED STORY
Ozil recalled, Aubameyang and Lacazette both start for...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Vs Everton: 3 Things To Watch Out For
RELATED STORY
Arsenal legend chooses between Lacazette and Aubameyang
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us