Azpilicueta hopes to see Casillas back on the pitch soon

02 May 2019

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas

Spain and Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta hopes to see Iker Casillas back on the pitch soon after the goalkeeping great suffered a heart attack during training with Porto on Wednesday.

Porto confirmed Casillas, 37, was taken to hospital but is now in a stable condition, his "heart problem resolved".

Azpilicueta represented his country alongside Casillas, who is Spain's record appearance maker with 167 caps, and offered well-wishes at a pre-match news conference ahead of Chelsea's Europa League semi-final encounter at Eintracht Frankfurt.

"It was the first thing I wanted to say before any question and, obviously, I want to wish him a good recovery," he said.

"The news has shocked us, it is quite tough. But we have been told that he is doing well, he is improving.

"He has been my team-mate in the national team for quite a few years.

"From everyone in Chelsea we want to wish him a good recovery and we hope to see him very soon on the pitch."

Casillas won five LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues during 16 decorated seasons with Real Madrid, while he was Spain's last line of defence during their golden period – winning Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 either side of the 2010 World Cup.