    Batshuayi puts off Chelsea plans until after World Cup

    Michy Batshuayi says he would happily commit his future to either Chelsea or Borussia Dortmund, but only after the World Cup.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 16:21 IST
    990
    michy batshuayi - cropped
    Michy Batshuayi celebrates a Borussia Dortmund goal

    Michy Batshuayi wants to concentrate on earning a place in Belgium's final World Cup squad before considering his long-term future.

    The striker joined Borussia Dortmund on loan from Chelsea in January and made a big impression in the Bundesliga, scoring seven goals in 10 appearances before injury curtailed his season.

    With Antonio Conte expected to leave, Batshuayi has been tipped to stay at Stamford Bridge with a view to earning a place in the next manager's plans ahead of 2018-19.

    However, the 24-year-old does not want to think about his club prospects for now as he is focused on heading to Russia next month.

    "Dortmund was a great experience for me," he told a news conference. "They welcomed me very warmly. I was in a good environment and you could see that on the pitch.

    "It was a while since I had played so much. I can't remember being allowed to play two games in a row at Chelsea. It was good to gain confidence.

    "I don't have a preference; they're two beautiful clubs. My focus is on the World Cup right now and I don't want to think about what happens afterwards."

    Batshuayi injured his ankle in the 2-0 Bundesliga loss to Schalke on April 15 and missed the remainder of 2017-18.

    The former Marseille forward admits he was initially worried he had broken his leg and would therefore be forced to miss the World Cup.

    Now, Batshuayi feels in good shape and is determined to convince head coach Roberto Martinez to keep him in the squad when the 28-man provisional group is cut down to 23.

    "I was scared and in a lot of pain," he recalled. "I feared I had broken my leg. I didn't even dare look. The next day, the doctors in Germany even told me to forget the World Cup.

    "Two, three days later, I could already take normal steps. I've done a lot to strengthen my ankle. I'm now running without any worry.

    "I trained here alone for five days. I feel good physically right now. My ankle is fine.

    "Now, I want to play games and score goals. Portugal [on June 2] will be an important test for me. I worked hard to be here. I didn't allow myself any rest."

    Premier League 2017-18 Bundesliga 2017-18 Chelsea
