Benzema: I must do more after Ronaldo exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
213   //    23 Nov 2018, 10:35 IST
karim benzema - cropped
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema accepts he must step up for the LaLiga giants after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benzema is already up to 10 strikes in 18 games this season, well on track to break the 20-goal barrier for the first time since 2015-16.

Madrid have felt the absence of Ronaldo, who was prolific for the club before leaving for Juventus in July.

Benzema, whose best haul for Madrid was 32 goals in 2011-12, said he had to take more responsibility after the departure of Ronaldo.

"A little bit more now that Cristiano has gone; now he's not here to bring us goals so it's up to me to do that," he told Real Madrid TV.

"I feel very motivated and I'm ready to take on the task."

Under Santiago Solari, Madrid have recovered from a poor start to the season, now sitting just four points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona despite being in sixth.

Benzema, 30, said the club always wanted more from him, and he is eager to deliver.

"They always ask me for more," he said. "Madrid is the best club in the world. Everyone always wants more from a striker – more goals, more touches, more assists, it's normal.

"I'm more motivated than ever to make it a great year for us."

Madrid make the trip to Eibar in LaLiga on Saturday.

