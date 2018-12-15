×
Boca Juniors not renewing contract of coach Barros Schelotto

Associated Press
17   //    15 Dec 2018, 01:50 IST
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Boca Juniors will not renew its contract with coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto after losing to fierce rival River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final.

Boca lost the second leg 3-1 in extra time last Sunday in Madrid, and 5-3 on aggregate. It was the first Copa final between the Buenos Aires rivals.

"The best thing for Boca is to start the year making a change — search for a new coaching staff and start all over from scratch," Boca Juniors President Daniel Angelici said at a news conference on Friday.

Barros Schelotto remains popular with Boca fans. He won three Copa Libertadores as a player and had been coaching the team since mid-2016. His contract was due to end on Dec. 31.

"Despite not winning the Copa Libertadores, I leave at peace knowing that I left it all on the field," the 45-year-old Barros Schelotto said, sitting next Angelici.

"This is the best decision that we could have taken."

