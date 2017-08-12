Chelsea victory quietens Burnley doubters, says Dyche

Chelsea were stunned by Burnley as they opened their Premier League title defence at Stamford Bridge, delighting away manager Sean Dyche.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes his side's famous 3-2 Premier League victory at champions Chelsea quietens their doubters.

In a dramatic contest at Stamford Bridge, Sam Vokes scored twice and Stephen Ward also netted as Burnley moved into a three-goal half-time lead after Gary Cahill's early red card.

They had to battle to hold on to the three points, Alvaro Morata coming off the bench to score, before setting up a late David Luiz strike that arrived after Cesc Fabregas had been sent off as Chelsea were reduced to nine men.

Dyche believes the shock win means his players now have room to breathe after being widely tipped to struggle in this season's Premier League after a transfer window that has seen them sell key duo Michael Keane and Andre Gray, while not spending big money to replace them.

"It quietens down a few stories," Dyche said to Sky Sports.

"Your first win of course is always important when you are written off like we are every year.

"And your first away win is important after last season [not getting one until April], so it kills a few things off early doors.

"It allows our players just that little edge of growth. We have still got a team that needs to keep moving forwards."

He continued: "Big decisions changed the outcome, quite obviously. The first half pleased me because although Chelsea went to 10 men it was not easy.

"We kept going, kept probing and it's 3-0 at the interval. And it was weird at half-time because you're three up away at Chelsea and you have to decide how you're going to approach it from there.

"Chelsea have players of such calibre and to see the game through is so pleasing."

Dyche added to BBC Sport: "It was a fantastic three points and the referee, I just want to say, was fantastic.

"Our mentality I was really pleased with, to see the game through. We had to get on, get the job done and I'm pleased we have done that. But we are not naive - we know this is only the start of the season."