Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Coutinho excelling out of Neymar's spotlight, says Roberto Carlos

Omnisport
NEWS
News
376   //    01 Jul 2018, 19:07 IST
neymar and coutinho-cropped
Neymar and Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho is flourishing in Neymar's shadow and could prove instrumental in Brazil claiming a sixth World Cup, according to Roberto Carlos.

The Barcelona star has scored twice in Brazil's three games so far at Russia 2018, while Neymar has found the net just once - hitting home the second in the 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

Such is Neymar's global appeal, the Paris Saint-Germain forward still dominates headlines despite his team-mate's more impressive performances.

Former Selecao full-back Roberto Carlos - who won the World Cup in 2002 - hopes that continues, allowing Coutinho to maintain his unheralded performances.

"Philippe is in a very good moment, in Barcelona and in the Brazilian team," the former Real Madrid man said.

"He's a very important player for Brazil, because the pressure is all on Neymar, then Coutinho shows up. The Brazilian team have a very strong chance to win this World Cup.

"Neymar is gettting better. He's relaxed. He's recovered well from his injury. He's a very important player for Brazil. He is very calm, that is the most important thing. When he is calm I know that he can offer much more."

Brazil take on Mexico in the last 16 on Monday and Roberto Carlos believes Brazil should not take one of the World Cup's surprise packages lightly.

"There is no easy game in this World Cup," he added.

"It's very balanced, really equal. In order to be the champion, Brazil will have to overcome all difficulties, but I think we have a great team and we can get the title again.

"Be careful with Mexico. They look like a normal team, but they have lots of quality."

World Cup 2018: Why Roberto Firmino deserves to start for...
RELATED STORY
Burden falls on Coutinho to keep Brazil going at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Coutinho expects more Neymar punishment at World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the first round of games
RELATED STORY
Carlos Carvalhal favourite to manage Sporting 
RELATED STORY
Neymar pain normal – Coutinho unconcerned by ankle issue
RELATED STORY
Glee & Nostalgia: Emotions that make the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Ruiz: Coutinho has the same quality as Neymar
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players to watch out for on matchday 9
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 stars who deserve a start in the final...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us