Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Digne joins Everton from Barcelona

Associated Press
NEWS
News
333   //    01 Aug 2018, 16:11 IST
AP Image

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — France left back Lucas Digne has joined Everton from Barcelona as the second signing of recently hired manager Marco Silva.

Everton announced the arrival of the 25-year-old Digne on Wednesday, a little over a week before the start of the Premier League season. Brazilian winger Richarlison has also joined the club this offseason from Watford.

Digne was the back-up left back to Jordi Alba at Barcelona for the last two seasons, having previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and on loan at Roma. It means he'll be playing in his fourth country in three years.

Silva said Digne is a "high-quality player, aggressive, with good technical ability ... he is accustomed to winning. This is his mentality having captured titles in his career and having these on his resume."

Digne wasn't part of the France squad that won the World Cup last month, after being named on the standby list.

No financial details were disclosed. Digne signed a five-year deal.

Everton's first league game is at promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers on Aug. 11.

Associated Press
NEWS
Barcelona clear Digne for expected Everton move
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Digne leaves Barcelona for Everton
RELATED STORY
Digne: Playing for Barcelona was a dream
RELATED STORY
3 Transfers Everton Will Complete This Week
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Arsenal make contact over prime...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona accept £22 million bid by Everton for...
RELATED STORY
3 talented youngsters who may not be a part of Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star leaves pre-season tour, reportedly set to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona striker wanted by two Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer Bible 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us