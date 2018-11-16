×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Don't talk to me about VAR – Rakitic not over World Cup final loss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
109   //    16 Nov 2018, 18:54 IST
ivan rakitic - cropped
Ivan Rakitic following the World Cup final

Ivan Rakitic feels Croatia were the better side in the World Cup final and thinks decisions made by VAR favoured eventual winners France.

Croatia went down 4-2 in Moscow in July, with Antoine Griezmann giving France a half-time lead from a penalty awarded following a video review, after a Mario Mandzukic own goal had been cancelled out by Ivan Perisic.

It was a goal that proved decisive, as Didier Deschamps' side went on to claim the trophy thanks to second-half strikes from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, before Mandzukic pulled one back.

The 2018 finals were the first to use VAR, which FIFA hailed as a success, despite some controversial incidents during the tournament.

And Barcelona midfielder Rakitic believes France benefited from more than one fortunate decision in a match he feels Croatia controlled.

"Don't talk to me about VAR; I've dreamed about it a thousand nights," he told The Guardian.

"That was maybe our best game. For an hour we were better than them, far superior. You can see it in your opponents' faces sometimes and we could see that France didn't know how to stop us, how to control us, how to get out, to attack.

"In that final, the footballing god was French. The first goal comes from a free-kick that's not a foul and VAR could have intervened because Pogba was offside.

"Then VAR didn't get the penalty wrong exactly but if he hadn't given it there wouldn't have been many complaints. If there's a penalty, I see it once and I know; I don't need to see it 10 times.

"Anything that improves football is welcome but with VAR, play stops, football loses that 'something'. You score and can't celebrate, you wait to see if the referee's finger's in his ear or he is [gesturing for the television replay]."

Rakitic accepts it has been difficult to move on from Croatia's defeat despite them having reached the final for the first time, their success rewarded by captain Luka Modric winning the tournament's Golden Ball and The Best FIFA Men's Player award for 2018, while Zlatko Dalic was nominated for the coaching prize. 

"You go over and over it, especially the first night," he continued. "You say to yourself, to each other: 'You were the better team, you created chances, France weren't comfortable'. 

"There are those goals, then Pogba shoots, and it bounces back to him for another shot. Mbappe’s going at 50kph and scores – we're caught on the attack, wrong-footed. Little things didn't go for us. But we played a great, great game and our heads never dropped despite losing for some time. 

"You think: 'Bloody hell, we did everything to win'. And then a combination of having it taken away from you and them winning it, and... pffff... it doesn't feel right. But that's football. The best team doesn't always win; the team that gives the most isn't always rewarded. 

"And I don’t know if I'll make it to the next World Cup. To have come so close and not to have won it, and like that. You congratulate France, who deserved to be champions, but we could have been deserving winners."

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Rakitic: Money only reason to leave Barcelona for PSG
RELATED STORY
Theo: Ronaldo better than Messi, don't talk to me about...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Barcelona ready to...
RELATED STORY
Rakitic confirms he will stay at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi: A legacy sans a World Cup victory
RELATED STORY
Rakitic flips Ballon d'Or support back to Messi from Modric 
RELATED STORY
Rakitic lauds 'world's best' Modric
RELATED STORY
Valverde sceptical of VAR
RELATED STORY
Does Messi need to win the World Cup to be the GOAT?
RELATED STORY
Rakitic: Messi is the best ever, but this is the year of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
18 Nov MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
18 Nov KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
18 Nov ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
18 Nov MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
18 Nov SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
18 Nov LES TAN 07:30 PM Lesotho vs Tanzania
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow SLO UKR 01:15 AM Slovakia vs Ukraine
Tomorrow WAL DEN 01:15 AM Wales vs Denmark
Tomorrow TUR SWE 10:30 PM Turkey vs Sweden
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us