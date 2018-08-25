Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Everton winger Bolasie joins Villa on loan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
139   //    25 Aug 2018, 16:15 IST
yannickbolasie-cropped
Everton winger Yannick Bolasie

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Yannick Bolasie from Everton on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old winger left Crystal Palace for Everton in a reported £25million move at the start of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign, but he struggled to recreate his best form at Goodison Park.

And with the Toffees subsequently bringing in a series of wide options, chiefly Theo Walcott, Richarlison and Bernard, Bolasie's departure has been on the cards for several weeks.

Middlesbrough were said to be close to a deal, but Villa have beaten the Championship leaders in the race to land Bolasie.

"My main aim here is to get this club promoted," Bolasie told the Villa website. "A club of this stature has to be in the Premier League.

"I looked around both Villa Park and the training ground, and me and my family just said, 'Wow'. It's Premier League everywhere you look.

"I'm here to make myself smile again and use all my ability to try and help the team. It's great to be here."

Villa were beaten 1-0 by Fulham in the Championship play-off final last season but they have made a strong start to the new campaign.

Steve Bruce's men are unbeaten in the second tier and fifth in the table ahead of facing Reading at Villa Park on Saturday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Villa boss Bruce hopeful of Bolasie loan deal
RELATED STORY
Everton must convince Lookman to stay - Silva
RELATED STORY
United's Tuanzebe returns to Villa on loan
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Everton take Chelsea defender Zouma on loan
RELATED STORY
Villa sign Lille winger El Ghazi on loan
RELATED STORY
Dendoncker joins on loan in latest Wolves coup
RELATED STORY
Ospina joins Napoli on loan from Arsenal
RELATED STORY
The amazing XI of players who went on loan this summer
RELATED STORY
Grujic agrees Liverpool extension, joins Hertha on loan
RELATED STORY
Record Transfers of all the Premier League clubs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
FT WOL MAN
1 - 1
 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
36' AFC EVE
0 - 0
 AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
34' ARS WES
1 - 1
 Arsenal vs West Ham
36' HUD CAR
0 - 0
 Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
36' SOU LEI
0 - 0
 Southampton vs Leicester City
Today LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us