×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

'Fancy taking a look at Brexit?' - Southampton credit Austin with VAR breakthrough

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    16 Nov 2018, 02:30 IST
mayaustin - CROPPED
UK prime minister Theresa May and Charlie Austin.

Southampton have joked that Charlie Austin could be the person to lead the United Kingdom through Brexit after crediting the striker with forcing the Premier League into action on VAR.

Clubs in England's top flight agreed in principle to introduce the technology from the 2019-20 season, bringing it in line with Europe's other major leagues.

The issue of further assistance for officials was brought into sharp focus on Saturday, when Austin was wrongly denied a goal due to an incorrect offside call during Southampton's 1-1 draw with Watford.

The forward's post-match interview, in which he issued an impassioned plea for VAR to be used in the Premier League, went viral.

"People go on about VAR. They [the referees] clearly need help," he raged at the time. 

"If this is the best, most-watched league in the world then give them all the help they need. It is a joke."

Less than a week later and Austin appears to have been granted his wish.

Seeing the funny side, Southampton tweeted that Austin was "changing the world one interview at a time".

Meanwhile, UK prime minister Theresa May continues to grapple with the country's exit from the European Union and the club finished their post by asking Austin: "Fancy taking a look at Brexit while you're at it?"

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
It's a joke! Furious Austin calls for VAR after...
RELATED STORY
Breaking News: Charlie Austin rant causes VAR u-turn
RELATED STORY
English Premier League clubs shareholders to discuss the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 'in the dark ages' without VAR, claims Hughes
RELATED STORY
Report: Brexit to Reduce Number of Foreigners in Premier...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Southampton: 5 things observed |...
RELATED STORY
Should VAR be implemented in the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from gameweek 11 
RELATED STORY
The earlier VAR is introduced in the Premier League, the...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Premier League to implement VAR from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us