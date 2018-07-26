Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ferguson thanks hospital staff after recovering from brain surgery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
267   //    26 Jul 2018, 19:26 IST
AlexFerguson - cropped
Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has thanked hospital staff for saving his life in his first public appearance since undergoing an operation following a brain haemorrhage.

The 76-year-old was rushed to hospital in May, less than a week after appearing at Old Trafford for Arsene Wenger's final visit in charge of Arsenal.

United at the time stated the procedure had gone "very well" and the Scot was released from hospital at the beginning of June to continue his recovery at home.

He has now appeared in a video published by the club, thanking the medical professionals who treated him and the well-wishers who provided words of support.

A healthy-looking Ferguson began his message by noting his appreciation of the staff at Macclesfield District General Hospital, Salford Royal and the Alexandra Hospital.

"Believe me, without those people, who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today," he said.

"So, thank you from me and my family. Thank you very much.

"It is has made me feel so humble has all the messages I've had from all over the world, wishing me the best. The good wishes do resonate very, very strongly with me, so thank you for that support you've given me.

"Lastly, I'll be back later in the season to watch the team. In the meantime, all the best to Jose [Mourinho] and the players."

Ferguson won a 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions Leagues in a remarkable 27-year spell in charge, having previously led Aberdeen to three Scottish Premier League triumphs and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

His illness triggered messages of support from across the football world, with past and present United players joining the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, FIFA and UEFA in wishing him a speedy recovery.

