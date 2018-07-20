Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Guardiola: It would've been a mistake for Jorginho to join City

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6.92K   //    20 Jul 2018, 07:44 IST
Jorginho-cropped
Star midfielder Jorginho followed Maurizio Sarri to Premier League outfit Chelsea

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes it would have been a "mistake" for Jorginho to sign for the Premier League champions if he wanted to join Chelsea.

Jorginho was tipped to make the move to City, however, the Italy international midfielder opted to reunite with former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

City were reportedly angry with Napoli – the Manchester club feeling Jorginho was pushed to turn down the Etihad Stadium for Stamford Bridge.

However, Guardiola wished Jorginho well in England after missing out on his top midfield target.

"No, I'm not disappointed," Guardiola told reporters ahead of City's International Champions Cup clash with Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

"We tried, but at the end all my advice for the players is that they have to go where they want to go.

"For the guy, it would have been a mistake for him and for us if he had decided to come here when he wanted to go with Maurizio and Chelsea.

"So it is important that English football has received an exceptional player and at the end if they want to come, it's better they come.

"If he decides to go to Chelsea for the reasons he has explained or will explain, then all the best for him."

A number of City's stars are absent for the pre-season fixture following the World Cup in Russia.

But one player who will be involved against Dortmund is out-of-favour goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Hart spent last season on loan at West Ham, however, the former England number one is in the squad as he searches for a permanent move away.

"Joe is our player. His situation is that he is here. We will try and find solution for him. If not, he will stay here," Guardiola said.

"He's one of the most incredible professionals I've ever met. He is training like a young guy of 18 years old.

"I know it's not easy for him given what's happened in the last period. But he is with us and tomorrow he's going to play."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
3 alternatives to Jorginho for Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Jorginho closing on Chelsea move - De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Jorginho links up with Sarri at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Manchester City's top four transfer targets this summer
RELATED STORY
One or two changes required at Chelsea, says Sarri
RELATED STORY
Jorginho has 'five-year Man City deal waiting'
RELATED STORY
Guardiola 2021: Pep's Manchester City could spark Premier...
RELATED STORY
Jorginho deal not done yet - City
RELATED STORY
Jorginho keen on Manchester City switch - agent
RELATED STORY
Four players Manchester City could sign instead of Jorginho
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us