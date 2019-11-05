Hoeness: Bayern will know more about Kovac replacement in three weeks

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness said the Bundesliga champions will know more about Niko Kovac's replacement in three weeks.

Head coach Kovac departed following Saturday's humiliating 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, which left Bayern fourth in the table and four points off the pace.

Hans Flick has been placed in temporary charge ahead of Wednesday's Champions League match against Olympiacos and Saturday's Bundesliga blockbuster with Borussia Dortmund.

Asked about Kovac and the search for a new coach amid links to Ralf Rangnick, Ajax's Erik ten Hag, Arsene Wenger, Massimiliano Allegri and Jose Mourinho, Hoeness told reporters: "Everything has been said already about this topic. I think our press release yesterday [Sunday] evening was very detailed.

"I can't say what will happen the next weeks either. It's not so important now, as we got three weeks now to consider how to deal with it. I think we did well.

"We always had a good relation to Niko Kovac. We came to a mutual agreement. There is no dirty laundry to wash. I've had a phone call with him today, everything is fine. I got the feeling that he is now free from a huge pressure.

"Now we play against Olympiacos and then against Dortmund. In three weeks in Dusseldorf we will know how to continue."

FC Bayern parts ways with Niko Kovac. pic.twitter.com/xl0sjaZAqC — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 3, 2019