I love him – Simeone vows to support Lucas regardless of transfer decision

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    23 Dec 2018, 01:51 IST
lucas-cropped
Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez

Diego Simeone has vowed to support whatever decision Lucas Hernandez makes regarding his future, amid reports the Atletico Madrid defender is interesting Bayern Munich.

Reports began to circulate earlier in the week claiming Bundesliga champions Bayern were preparing to trigger Lucas' €80million release clause.

The versatile defender was a key part of France's World Cup winning campaign this year and has developed into a fine player since coming through the ranks at Atletico.

Simeone insists he will not be putting any pressure on the 22-year-old, however, adamant he will accept whatever choice Lucas takes.

"When I talk about patience, I mean patience in general, not about Lucas," Simeone told reporters after Saturday's 1-0 win over Espanyol.

"We want Lucas, we saw him establish himself. He decides what he believes best. I will support him, I want to because I respect him and love him very much.

"Each decision is personal. I am respectful. Lucas is a young boy, with a good present and a better future. I hope he stays with us. The team loves him and needs him."

Midfielder Rodrigo echoed the sentiments of his coach, insisting Lucas has the support of the squad, though they want him to remain.

"We support him, especially him in the decision he makes," Rodrigo said. "We want him to stay."

