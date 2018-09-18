Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Jaroslav Silhavy named new Czech Republic coach

Associated Press
NEWS
News
30   //    18 Sep 2018, 17:12 IST
AP Image

PRAGUE (AP) — Jaroslav Silhavy has been named coach of the Czech Republic national team.

Silhavy replaces Karel Jarolim, who was fired last week after a 5-1 loss to Russia in an international friendly. Jarolim took over in 2016 after the Czechs failed to advance from the group stage of the European Championship in France.

The Czech soccer association says the 56-year-old Silhavy was given a contract through December 2019 with an option to extend it if the Czech Republic qualifies for the 2020 European Championship.

A former player, Silhavy was an assistant to Czech Republic coach Karel Bruckner from 2002-08, helping the team reach the semifinals of the 2004 European Championship. He also led Liberec and Slavia Prague to titles in the Czech league.

The first test for Silhavy will be UEFA Nations League matches against Ukraine and Slovakia in October.

Associated Press
NEWS
