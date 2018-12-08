×
Juventus equal best start in Europe's elite leagues

Omnisport
NEWS
News
193   //    08 Dec 2018, 03:52 IST
Mario Mandzukic
Juventus celebrate Mario Mandzukic's goal against Inter

Juventus have equalled the best ever start after 15 games of a season in Europe's top-five leagues following a narrow Derby d'Italia defeat of Inter.

Mario Mandzukic's second-half header earned a 1-0 home win against the Nerazzurri on Friday, moving Juve 11 points clear of Napoli as they seek an eighth straight Serie A title.

And having collected 43 points from their opening 15 games, Juve levelled the record set by Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

PSG won their first 14 league games under new coach Thomas Tuchel before dropping points for the first time in a 2-2 draw at Bordeaux on Sunday.

Juventus' record has been pristine since Genoa were able to claim a 1-1 draw at Allianz Stadium on October 20 and they have kept five clean sheets in a row in all competitions.

Both teams are on track to defend the titles they won easily last year, with European success a target for PSG and Juve after their continued domestic dominance is confirmed.

Omnisport
NEWS
Contact Us Advertise with Us