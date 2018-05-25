Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Fasting or not, Klopp says Salah 'full of power'

    Fasting or not, Klopp says Salah 'full of power'

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 22:00 IST
    431
    AP Image

    KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Juergen Klopp wouldn't reveal if Mohamed Salah is fasting for Ramadan while preparing for the Champions League final.

    But either way, Liverpool's star forward is "full of power," his coach said on Friday on the eve of club football's biggest game.

    "Religion is private how I understand it, so nothing to say about that, but all fine," Klopp said on Salah and Ramadan, adding that the Egyptian is "full of power and whatever you need to be the day before a final."

    During Ramadan, Muslims do not eat or drink between sunrise and sunset. That could possibly leave Salah, an attacking sensation this season for Liverpool and a key figure in the final against Real Madrid, facing a tricky preparation for the game in Kiev on Saturday night.

    On Saturday, the sun will rise in Kiev just before 5 a.m. local time and set just before 9 p.m., less than an hour before kickoff. If he is fasting, Salah will go around 16 hours without food or drink on the day of the biggest game of his career, and then have a very short time to eat and rehydrate.

    Klopp also conceded that Real's experience of winning the Champions League the last two years will give it an advantage but hopes to find the right tactical solution to bridge the gap.

    "Experience is very important and I'm really pretty sure that in a second before the game Real Madrid will be more confident than we are. But it's not a problem because the game doesn't end in that second, it only starts," he said.

    "Nobody expected us to be here but we are here because we are Liverpool. It's the most exceptional run to a final with the most goals ever. I can't believe that its true but it's us."

    Klopp was also full of compliments for his Real counterpart Zinedine Zidane's coaching skills, saying he had a deeper tactical knowledge than many people realize.

    "He's brilliant like he was as a player. This group of players with him obviously work like a clock from Switzerland," he said. "It's just fantastic football. It's organized when it needs to be organized, and its chaos when it needs to be chaos."

    Conceding Real has more quality in depth in its squad, Klopp added that "tactics in football are there to bring a better opponent on your level and when they're on your level you can beat them."

    Champions League final: Salah challenges Ronaldo's supremacy
    RELATED STORY
    5 of the greatest Champions League nights for Liverpool
    RELATED STORY
    Salah can win Ballon d'Or with Champions League triumph,...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: 5 key factors which could...
    RELATED STORY
    Klopp rejects Liverpool's Champions League final...
    RELATED STORY
    Settled Salah demands Champions League qualification for...
    RELATED STORY
    Mo Salah 15 years behind Cristiano Ronaldo – Klopp
    RELATED STORY
    Comparing Klopp's expected Champions League Final XI with...
    RELATED STORY
    He'd win an award for getting out of his car – Klopp...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League 17/18 Team of the season  
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018