×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Kovac not feeling Bayern pressure ahead of maiden Klassiker

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    09 Nov 2018, 18:01 IST
Niko Kovac
Bayern boss Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac denied feeling the pressure ahead of his first Klassiker in charge of Bayern Munich despite his side sitting four points behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Bayern initially started strongly under their new coach but subsequently endured a run of four games without a win in all competitions to increase speculation about Kovac's future.

The Bundesliga champions have bounced back with five wins in their past six games in all competitions but head to Signal Iduna Park knowing they will trail Dortmund regardless of Saturday's result.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Kovac, though, was calm at his pre-match news conference with president Uli Hoeness having again given his public backing to the coach.

"I know that the topic of pressure is big for the media but honestly I don't feel it, believe me," Kovac told reporters. "Two and a half years ago I was at Frankfurt and had a game for relegation, people could have lost their job, that's pressure.

"I will enjoy the game, we approach it with an intense feeling, a little anxious, but fear or pressure? I don't have that. It's a part of the job I chose. I could quit tomorrow and everything would be fine.

"Generally speaking I think both teams respect each other. I don't think Dortmund don't respect us, they know Bayern are a good team. We haven't performed, after the first seven games, as well as Dortmund - that's true.

"But of course we will try to play our style of football because the lads have done that for 10 years. We know defensively we have to show certain skills because they are a very strong and dynamic team, very clear and direct in their approach to goal.

"We have to work together defensively, in every Bundesliga game, but tomorrow more than others.

"I don't think Dortmund have many weaknesses, right now they have a lot of strengths. They are well trained in all areas, some details they can improve but you must look hard to find their weaknesses."

Hoeness has also indicated Kovac would not be sacked even if Bayern fail to win the title this term, despite the club dominating domestically by claiming the Bundesliga six years running.

"It shows what I've already said, I enjoy the trust of this club. When did he say that, Wednesday? It's what I've felt and I've said it again and again," Kovac added. 

"But it doesn't mean we don't want to win the league, of course we do. But talking doesn't help, we have to work for it. Our opposition are a lot stronger than in the last few seasons, a lot of teams were poor last season.

"But German teams have signed good teams and a lot of teams are going well. But it doesn't mean we don't want to win the championship."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Bayern underdogs in Der Klassiker – Hoeness
RELATED STORY
Kovac: Bayern Munich players are not machines
RELATED STORY
Mood is positive at Bayern, insists under-pressure Kovac
RELATED STORY
Kovac denies plans for another Bayern raid of Dortmund
RELATED STORY
Kovac: Bayern angry and sad after Freiburg draw
RELATED STORY
Kovac relaxed despite maiden Bayern defeat
RELATED STORY
Kovac demands more goals from improving Bayern
RELATED STORY
Der Klassiker: Dortmund's chance to go from title...
RELATED STORY
Thiago in a lot of pain, confirms Bayern boss Kovac
RELATED STORY
Bayern boss Kovac quashes James Rodriguez rift talk
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow HAN WOL 01:00 AM Hannover 96 vs Wolfsburg
Tomorrow HOF AUG 08:00 PM Hoffenheim vs Augsburg
Tomorrow WER BOR 08:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Borussia M'gladbach
Tomorrow FRE MAI 08:00 PM Freiburg vs Mainz 05
Tomorrow FOR HER 08:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Hertha BSC
Tomorrow NUR STU 08:00 PM Nürnberg vs Stuttgart
Tomorrow BOR BAY 11:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern München
11 Nov RB- BAY 08:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen
11 Nov EIN SCH 10:30 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us