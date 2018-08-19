Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kovacic: Chelsea and Sarri believe in me

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3.50K   //    19 Aug 2018, 23:44 IST
Kovacic - cropped
Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic believes he has found a coach who believes in him in the form of Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri following his move from Real Madrid.

Chelsea signed Kovacic on a season-long loan from the LaLiga giants as part of the deal that saw goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois go the other way.

Kovacic, who made five appearances as Croatia made it to the World Cup final, came on to make his Blues debut in Chelsea's 3-2 win over Arsenal.

And, having helped Sarri's side maintain their winning start to the season, Kovacic revealed he is thrilled to be working under former Napoli boss Sarri.

"I am happy because of victory, the most important is that team played good," Kovacic told Sport Klub TV.

"I feel fine, I miss rhythm but I just joined the team. I am working fine and improving.

"It was important for me after three years without continuity of play in Madrid, to find a team and coach that want me, and that happened in Chelsea.

"The club who wanted me and the coach that believes in me. That is what I need.

"Sarri knows me for a long time and I watched a lot of his matches. He loves to play, the team is great, with a lot of big players. I don't expect it to be hard for me to adapt."

Omnisport
NEWS
