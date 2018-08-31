Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool-Chelsea the standout match in English League Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
31 Aug 2018, 00:19 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool will host Chelsea in the standout match in the third round of the English League Cup.

There were three other all-Premier League matches in the draw made on Thursday: Tottenham vs. Watford; Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester; and Everton vs. Southampton.

Manchester City, the defending champion, was drawn away to third-tier Oxford United, while Manchester United will play at home to second-tier Derby County, now managed by Frank Lampard.

___

Draw:

West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs. Brentford

Burton Albion vs. Burnley

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Norwich

Oxford United vs. Manchester City

West Ham vs. Macclesfield

Millwall vs. Fulham

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Bournemouth vs. Blackburn

Preston vs. Middlesbrough

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester

Tottenham vs. Watford

Blackpool vs. Queens Park Rangers

Everton vs. Southampton

Manchester United vs. Derby

Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke

