Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Lopetegui has 'no doubts' over De Gea despite mistake

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui claimed he does not have any worries over goalkeeper David de Gea despite his mistake against Switzerland.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 04:00 IST
1.40K
David de Gea
Spain goalkeeper David de Gea

David de Gea retains the trust of Julen Lopetegui despite making an uncharacteristic error that cost Spain victory in a World Cup warm-up against Switzerland.

After Alvaro Odriozola scored his maiden international goal with a sensational volley, Spain looked on track to win their first friendly ahead of Russia 2018.

But a shot from Swiss captain Stephan Lichtsteiner was spilled by De Gea, allowing Ricardo Rodriguez to tap in from close-range.

Spain remain unbeaten in the 19 matches since Lopetegui was appointed following Euro 2016 and the coach will make no rash decisions in the wake of De Gea's error.

"David knows that I know he's going to take us forward in many games and I have no doubt [about him]," Lopetegui told reporters after a 1-1 draw in Villarreal.

Spain have one more warm-up game scheduled before opening their World Cup campaign with a derby clash against Iberian neighbours Portugal.

But with next Saturday's match against Tunisia taking place in Krasnodar, this weekend's game at Estadio de la Ceramica may have been the last time former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta represented Spain on home soil.

Iniesta was substituted early in the second half to a standing ovation after shaking off a bang to the knee sustained in a challenge with Switzerland striker Breel Embolo.

"The ovation has been won by the performance of his entire career," Lopetegui added of Vissel Kobe's new signing.

"But the most important thing is the match he has made, showing his absolute validity.

"We are in the preparation phase and we were thinking of replacing him. What matters most to us is what he is still about to give us.

"I liked that we were able to generate a lot of chances against a complicated team like Switzerland.

"We have maintained a very high level, we had to adjust some things at the break, but in general we have many positive things, no injuries and we continue preparing to arrive in perfect condition to the World Cup."

Morata has good World Cup chance despite being dropped,...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga strength a boost for Spain - Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Leaving out Morata 'painful' for Spain boss Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
De Gea: Spain in great shape for World Cup
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui happy with Spain showing against 'physically...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Spain Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 3 Manchester United players who could...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why David de Gea will stay at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui: Morata must earn World Cup spot
RELATED STORY
Spain held by Switzerland ahead of World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Today IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
08 Jun CHI KEN 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
08 Jun CRO SEN 07:30 PM
08 Jun IRA LIT 08:30 PM
08 Jun SWI JAP 10:30 PM
08 Jun GER SAU 11:00 PM
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018