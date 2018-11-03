Lukaku absent from Manchester United squad

Manchester United and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is missing from Manchester United's squad for their Premier League match away to Bournemouth.

Lukaku, who has not scored for Jose Mourinho's side since the middle of September, was named on the bench for United's last game, a win against the striker's former club Everton.

But Lukaku has not made the 18 to face the in-form Cherries on Saturday, with Mourinho saying the forward "felt something [in training] that needs to be studied in the next couple of days".

Alexis Sanchez replaces Marcus Rashford in attack alongside Anthony Martial, who has scored four goals in three Premier League games to earn a place on October's Player of the Month shortlist.

With Antonio Valencia still sidelined by injury, Ashley Young lines up at right-back and will captain United for the fifth game in succession, while Fred is with Paul Pogba in midfield.

Bournemouth are without former United forward Joshua King due to injury, with Junior Stanislas coming into the side for his first Premier League start of the season.