Man United need to find a new Robson, claims Solskjaer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
244   //    15 Jul 2019, 17:50 IST
solskjaer - cropped
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) still admires Bryan Robson

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United need to find a player capable of replicating club great Bryan Robson.

United got their pre-season tour of Australia off to a winning start on Saturday, beating Perth Glory 2-0 at Optus Stadium.

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka - the two players signed by United during the off-season so far - both made their debuts in the friendly.

While talks with Leicester City over a move for Harry Maguire appear to be ongoing, Solskjaer is reportedly keen to add a midfielder to United's ranks before the transfer window closes on August 8.

Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff has been linked, though the Magpies are rumoured to have demanded a £50million fee, while speculation suggests a deal for Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes is proving troublesome.

Robson was a star of United's midfield in the 1980s and early 1990s, and Solskjaer suggested the Red Devils must look for a player who can play in a similar all-action style to the former England international to lead them back to challenging for top honours.

"We need to win again," Solskjaer told fans at an event in Perth that was also attended by Robson.

"We are on the way to building a new squad. We've got new staff in, coaching staff. I believe so much in this club and this project.

"To be manager of this club is fantastic. I'm standing next to the history of this club [Robson]. I never had the honour of playing with Robbo, but we need a player like him in the team.

"We're waiting for the young ones to come through because we've got so many exciting players and I'm sure we'll see the best of them in the years to come.

"There are some experienced ones as well that still have a few years left in them. We can get back to the level we were, definitely."

United face Leeds United in the second match of their Australian tour on Wednesday, before facing Inter, Tottenham and AC Milan in the International Champions Cup, with a friendly against Kristiansund also coming up.

