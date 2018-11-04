×
Manchester City go top after 6-1 rout of Southampton

Associated Press
NEWS
News
04 Nov 2018
AP Image

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling scored twice and Sergio Aguero became the ninth player to reach 150 English Premier League goals as Manchester City powered back to the top of the standings by crushing Southampton 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City needed only five minutes to take the lead with an own-goal from Wesley Hoedt following a neat move involving Aguero, David Silva and Leroy Sane.

Sterling laid on the second for Aguero six minutes later and it wasn't long before it was 3-0, Sterling chipping over a cross and the ball falling invitingly for Silva to lash home.

Southampton, without a victory in six league games, pulled a goal back in the 29th minute when Danny Ings was brought down in the box and picked himself up to stroke the penalty past goalkeeper Ederson.

City restored its three-goal cushion on the stroke of halftime with Aguero taking advantage of a mistake by Cedric Soares and crossing for Sterling to score his fifth league goal of the season.

Sterling added his second of the game midway through the second half before Sane completed the rout in stoppage time.

