Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mata hopeful of Spain recall

Omnisport
NEWS
News
324   //    25 Jul 2018, 05:11 IST
Juan Mata - cropped
Juan Mata in action for Spain.

Luis Enrique's declaration of a clean slate for Spain is giving Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata hope his international exile may soon be over.

Mata, 30, has not featured for Spain since 2016 and was overlooked for the country's ill-fated World Cup campaign.

But the shock dismissal of Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament and recent appointment of Luis Enrique has led to a change in thinking that could see the playmaker return to the fold.

Former Barcelona boss Enrique has included both new faces and "players who have disappeared" on an initial 70-man shortlist for his first match in charge, against England at Wembley Stadium in September.

"I'm again excited about the possibility of coming back," Mata told ESPN.

"I obviously want to come back and try to play as many games as I can with the national team.

"I'm really excited about it and I think the future, it can be still bright for Spain, because we have young players coming [through] that, as I said, they have the level to compete.

"We have some senior players that have been there for some years and we have the experience, so I think it's a good mix and hopefully it can be a good future for Spanish football."

Mata has won 41 caps and scored 10 goals for Spain.

He debuted in 2009 and was part of the squad that were crowned champions at the 2010 World Cup.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Tahith Chong: The answer to United's right-wing problem
RELATED STORY
3 Players Manchester United should consider selling this...
RELATED STORY
3 memorable Manchester United victories over Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Club America: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Three World Cup stars Jose Mourinho must sign to improve...
RELATED STORY
Sanchez to face San Jose Earthquakes as Mourinho grows...
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United signings that would have never...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-1 Club America: Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Fabregas hopeful of Spain recall
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us