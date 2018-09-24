Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mourinho will spawn lots of managers - Lampard

Omnisport
NEWS
News
326   //    24 Sep 2018, 21:29 IST
Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho - cropped
Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho

Frank Lampard believes Jose Mourinho will "spawn a lot of managers" as he prepares to face his former boss on Tuesday.

The Derby County manager takes his side to Mourinho's Manchester United in the EFL Cup third round looking to get one over on the Portuguese, who coached him during two spells at Chelsea.

Lampard has only taken charge of 11 competitive games following his appointment as Rams boss in May and believes he will be one of the first in a long line of Mourinho's former players to turn to management.

"Jose is going to spawn a lot of managers," he told a pre-match media conference.

"If it makes him feel old, it makes me feel old! What he has achieved as a manager doesn't need to be spoken about. It's in the history books.

"I'm a baby, in managerial terms. It will be nice to go up against him but we, as a club, are going up against Manchester United.

"It will be great to see him and to chat. I know he will be supportive of my career - not on Tuesday night, though!"

Lampard has impressed during his fledgling tenure at Derby with Saturday's 3-1 win over Brentford taking them into the Championship's top six.

United's stuttering start to the season, meanwhile, suffered another setback at the weekend when they drew at home to Wolves, but Lampard knows his side will have to be at their very best to progress to the next round.  

"I'm under no illusions," he added. "They are a very tough team to come up against. We are a big underdog - but that should be good for us. It’s a good challenge."

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Seven greatest managers in the history of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 managers who managed the most number of Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Mourinho suffering the consequences of...
RELATED STORY
5 managers who got the better of Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
3 players who are really not fond of Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 Managers who went out on a high like Zidane
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho should just get on with his job
RELATED STORY
Mourinho: I am one of the greatest managers in the world
RELATED STORY
4 Painful Parallels between Moyes and Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Liverpool to host Chelsea in EFL Cup, Mourinho to duel...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us