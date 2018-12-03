Neymar out of Strasbourg-PSG game, Tuchel confirms

PSG star Neymar

Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's next Ligue 1 game after seemingly suffering a recurrence of his groin injury, according to coach Thomas Tuchel.

The Brazil star gave PSG the lead at Bordeaux on Sunday, the goal standing after a long VAR check, but departed down the tunnel early in the second half.

Kylian Mbappe fired PSG back in front after Jimmy Briand levelled, but Andreas Cornelius headed a late equaliser to end Tuchel's winning run in Ligue 1 at 14 games.

PSG are back in action in midweek, away at Strasbourg, and Tuchel has already ruled Neymar out for the trip.

The Brazil captain was injured on international duty last month, hurting his groin against Cameroon in Milton Keynes, and missed the league win over Toulouse as a result.

"I think it's the same injury," Tuchel said to Canal+. "But I haven't seen yet.

"We have to be careful. He said it was not a problem playing today.

"Hopefully, we will have him back after the Strasbourg game."

PSG host Montpellier - their nearest rivals in Ligue 1 - on Saturday before heading to Red Star Belgrade for their final fixture in Group C of the Champions League.

FULL TIME: PSG no longer perfect but still undefeated on the @Ligue1_ENG season after playing to a 2-2 draw at Bordeaux. @neymarjr and @KMbappe were our goal scorers tonight. #FCGBPSG#AllezParis pic.twitter.com/DGSjCjzqgN — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 2, 2018

Edinson Cavani was an unused substitute despite Neymar's injury, Tuchel saying the Uruguay international was left out for fitness reasons rather than as a tactical choice.

"He played a lot of matches and he needed rest," Tuchel added.

After dropping points for the first time since joining the reigning champions, Tuchel felt PSG should have been awarded a penalty for a foul on Neymar with the score at 1-0, while the same player also had a goal ruled out for offside.

"We had a good first half, we were focused, it was good and we put a lot of effort in," Tuchel said. "If there is a penalty on Neymar? Yes, and they [VAR] did not look at the action, it was a crucial action.

"The valid goal that we scored... he watched it for five minutes but nothing for that? We have to stop thinking and start analysing! The referee has forgotten them, the first one could have allowed us to lead 2-0, And at 2-0, everything is over.

"So it's a bit hard because we played a good game, except for the first minutes in the second half, we lacked intensity at that moment and Bordeaux deserved to score a goal, but then we had intensity and opportunities again, which will be hard to explain."